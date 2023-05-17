Citigroup Reiterates Centrica (LSE:CNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Centrica (LSE:CNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centrica is 140.47. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.40% from its latest reported closing price of 119.65.

The projected annual revenue for Centrica is 28,753MM, an increase of 21.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

Centrica Maintains 3.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrica. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNA is 0.34%, an increase of 32.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 563,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRUAX - PGIM Jennison Utility Fund holds 88,801K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,395K shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 39.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 78,020K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,824K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 19.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 44,937K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,036K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 27.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 31,288K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,553K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 20.14% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 26,332K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,602K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 20.27% over the last quarter.

