Citigroup Reiterates Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.20% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cboe Global Markets is 151.64. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $179.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.20% from its latest reported closing price of 137.60.

The projected annual revenue for Cboe Global Markets is 1,876MM, a decrease of 52.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.23.

Cboe Global Markets Declares $0.50 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $137.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 2.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cboe Global Markets. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBOE is 0.28%, a decrease of 38.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 99,023K shares. The put/call ratio of CBOE is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,275K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,477K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 0.22% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,470K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,399K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,332K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 83.94% over the last quarter.

Cboe Global Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

