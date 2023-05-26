Citigroup Reiterates BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005 (LON:BPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005 (LON:BPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005 is 279.99. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $360.15. The average price target represents an increase of 29.87% from its latest reported closing price of 215.60.

The projected annual revenue for BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005 is 358MM, an increase of 16.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005 Maintains 3.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRIDGEPOINT GROUP LTD GBP.00005. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPT is 0.13%, an increase of 19.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 130,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 33,961K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 28,390K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,584K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 9.48% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 16,507K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,581K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 8.69% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 14,709K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,277K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPT by 12.24% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 5,957K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

