Citigroup Reiterates Breedon Group (BRDNF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Breedon Group (OTCPK:BRDNF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.02% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Breedon Group is $6.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.62 to a high of $8.18. The average price target represents an increase of 38.02% from its latest reported closing price of $4.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Breedon Group is 1,493MM, a decrease of 8.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Breedon Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRDNF is 0.20%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 34,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 9,301K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,078K shares , representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDNF by 23.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,931K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDNF by 23.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,498K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDNF by 18.25% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2,065K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,013K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares , representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDNF by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.