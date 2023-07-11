Citigroup Reiterates Avery Dennison (AVY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.44% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avery Dennison is 205.22. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $229.95. The average price target represents an increase of 18.44% from its latest reported closing price of 173.27.

The projected annual revenue for Avery Dennison is 9,642MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avery Dennison. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVY is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 87,567K shares. The put/call ratio of AVY is 5.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,028K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 8.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,502K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,216K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing an increase of 25.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,129K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,078K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,243K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Avery Dennison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avery Dennison is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion.

