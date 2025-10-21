Citigroup Reiterates Associated British Foods plc - Depositary Receipt (ASBFY) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Associated British Foods plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ASBFY) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.97% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Associated British Foods plc - Depositary Receipt is $29.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.79 to a high of $43.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.97% from its latest reported closing price of $32.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Associated British Foods plc - Depositary Receipt is 19,966MM, an increase of 0.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated British Foods plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBFY is 0.01%, an increase of 28.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.43% to 17K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 33.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 59.31% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 25.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 7.71% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 43.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 48.95% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 90.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 864.34% over the last quarter.

