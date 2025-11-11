Citigroup Reiterates Associated British Foods (ASBFF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.06% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Associated British Foods is $29.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.75 to a high of $43.74. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.06% from its latest reported closing price of $33.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Associated British Foods is 19,966MM, an increase of 2.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated British Foods. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBFF is 0.15%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 62,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 26,244K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,045K shares , representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFF by 16.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,278K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,441K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBFF by 5.93% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 4,200K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 84.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFF by 579.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,652K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBFF by 2.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,148K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFF by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.