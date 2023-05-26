Citigroup Reiterates Ashmore Group (LSE:ASHM) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Ashmore Group (LSE:ASHM) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashmore Group is 245.72. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.77% from its latest reported closing price of 228.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ashmore Group is 207MM, a decrease of 5.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

Ashmore Group Maintains 7.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashmore Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHM is 0.26%, an increase of 11.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.86% to 48,464K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 6,122K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,870K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHM by 4.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,966K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,019K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHM by 17.46% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 4,271K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,005K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHM by 13.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,539K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,451K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHM by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,519K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHM by 15.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.