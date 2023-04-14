Citigroup Reiterates Anglo American (LSE:AAL) Top Pick Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Anglo American (LSE:AAL) with a Top Pick recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.36% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anglo American is $17.28. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.36% from its latest reported closing price of $2,706.50.

The projected annual revenue for Anglo American is $51,177MM, an increase of 45.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 513K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 30.72% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Value Portfolio Class I holds 237K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 7.59% over the last quarter.

DBEU - Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 18.23% over the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 1,304K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Global Allocation Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 23.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo American. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.72%, an increase of 17.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 172,428K shares.

