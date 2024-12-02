Citigroup Reduces Stake in Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Citigroup Global Markets has significantly reduced its stake in Pilbara Minerals, ceasing to be a substantial holder as of November 29, 2024. This change involves a decrease of over 54 million ordinary fully paid shares, impacting Citigroup’s relevant interests across multiple subsidiaries. Investors may find this development notable as it could influence Pilbara Minerals’ market dynamics and stock performance.

