Markets
C

Citigroup To Redeem $1.5 Bln Of Series W Preferred Stock

December 03, 2025 — 08:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C), the banking and financial services major, Wednesday announced that it is completely redeeming its Series W Depositary Shares worth $1.5 billion on December 10.

The cash redemption price of each depository share will be equal to $1000 and will be paid to holders of record as on November 26. They will also receive the previously declared regular quarterly dividend of $10 per depositary share on the redemption date.

The Series W represents interests in its 4 percent Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Stock.

In pre-market activity, Citi shares were trading at $103.51, up 0.31% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.