News & Insights

US Markets
C

Citigroup raises CEO Jane Fraser's 2023 pay by 6% to $26 million

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

February 20, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters ->

By Tatiana Bautzer

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N increased Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser's compensation by about 6% to $26 million for 2023, the lender said in a filing on Tuesday.

Her pay was comprised of a base salary of $1.5 million, cash bonus of $3.7 million and $20.8 million in deferred performance-linked stock, according to the filing.

Fraser's compensation was determined by her execution of "the most consequential set of changes to its organizational and management model since the 2008 financial crisis" and the sale of international businesses, the bank's board wrote.

While "recognizing that there is substantial additional work to be done," the board cited Fraser's work on fixing problems in risk management to address regulatory punishments that date back to 2020.

Among peers on Wall Street, JPMorgan Chase JPM.N CEO Jamie Dimon's compensation climbed 4.3%, while Morgan Stanley's MS.N former CEO James Gorman got pay bump of 17% and Goldman Sachs GS.N CEO received an increase of 24%.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru and Tatiana Bautzer in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Lananh Nguyen)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
JPM
MS
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.