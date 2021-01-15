Citigroup quarterly profit beats estimates as loan loss provisions slow

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N reported a 7% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday but easily beat Wall Street expectations, as an improving economic outlook allowed it to release cash it had previously set aside for bad loans.

The New York-based bank earned $4.63 billion, or $2.08 a share, down from $5 billion, or $2.15 a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected profit of $1.34 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru and Imani Moise in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

