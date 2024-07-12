Citigroup Q2 Net Income Rises, Adj. Revenues Up 3%; Issues 2024 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Citigroup (C) reported net income of $3.2 billion in the second quarter 2024, compared to net income of $2.9 billion, a year ago, driven by the higher revenues and the lower expenses, partially offset by the higher cost of credit. Earnings per share was $1.52 compared to $1.33, reflecting the higher net income and an approximate 1% decrease in average shares outstanding. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.39, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenues were $20.1 billion, up 4%, on a reported basis. Excluding divestiture-related impacts, revenues were up 3%. The company said this increase in revenues was driven by growth across all businesses, particularly in Banking, USPB and Markets. The revenue increase included an approximate $400 million gain related to the Visa B exchange completed in the second quarter 2024. Analysts on average had estimated $20.07 billion in revenue. Operating expenses were $13.4 billion, decreased 2%, both on a reported basis and excluding divestiturerelated impacts.

Cost of credit was approximately $2.5 billion in the second quarter 2024, compared to $1.8 billion in the prior-year period, primarily driven by higher cards net credit losses, partially offset by a lower allowance for credit losses build in the current period.

For full year 2024, the company projects revenues in a range of approximately $80 billion-$81 billion. Citigroup expects expenses to be in line with full year guidance, of approximately $53.5 billion-$53.8 billion excluding FDIC special assessment and Civil Money Penalties, albeit likely at the higher end.

For medium-term, Citigroup targets 4-5% revenue CAGR. The company said it is committed to 11-12% RoTCE target.

Citigroup stated that it continues to evaluate share buybacks on a quarterly basis. The company plans to repurchase approximately $1 billion of common stock in the current quarter.

Shares of Citigroup are up 2% in pre-market trade on Friday.

