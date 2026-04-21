Citigroup Q1 Revenues Hit Decade-High Mark: What's Fuelling Growth?

Citigroup, Inc. C delivered a standout first-quarter 2026 result, reaching a milestone in its multi-year turnaround. The bank reported revenues of $24.6 billion, up roughly 14% year over year, making it the company’s highest quarterly revenues in a decade. The results underscore the strength of its diversified business model and the progress of its strategic repositioning.

Revenue Growth Trend

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The headline figures underline the scale of the improvement. Net interest income rose 12% year over year to $15.7 billion, while non-interest revenues increased 17% to $8.9 billion. Importantly, growth was broad-based across all five divisions.

Five Interconnected Business Drives Strong Performance

Image Source: Citigroup, Inc.



A key growth engine was Citigroup’s Markets division, which benefited from heightened global volatility. Markets revenues rose 19% year over year to $7.2 billion, supported by strong performances in both fixed income and equities. Equity trading jumped 39%, while fixed-income trading posted healthy gains. Investment banking (IB) staged a strong recovery. IB revenues increased 19% from the prior-year period, reflecting an improvement in dealmaking conditions.

At the same time, Citigroup has continued to make meaningful progress on its transformation strategy. The company has been simplifying its structure, exiting non-core markets and driving greater efficiency across the organization. During the first-quarter 2026earnings call management noted that Citigroup entered the final phase of its divestitures, with 90% of its transformation programs now at or near target.

To further strengthen its competitive position, the bank is also increasing its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to streamline workflows and reduce costs. In addition, it is expanding in private markets and wealth management through targeted partnerships, helping diversify revenue streams and deepen client engagement.

Overall, Citigroup’s strong first-quarter performance reflects favorable market conditions and steady execution of its strategic transformation. With continued momentum in core businesses, rising NII and fee income, and ongoing restructuring efforts, the company appears well-positioned to sustain revenue growth. Backed by these initiatives, Citigroup expects revenues to see a 4-5% compound annual growth rate through 2026.

How Are Other Banks Performing in Terms of Revenues?

Wells Fargo WFC: In the first quarter of 2026, total revenues were $21.44 billion, increasing 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Wells Fargo’s NII rose 5.2% year over year, while non-interest income grew 8% in the first quarter. In 2026, Wells Fargo expects NII to reach $50 billion, driven by balance-sheet growth, a favorable loan and deposit mix, and continued fixed-asset repricing.

PNC Financial PNC: In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported total revenues of $6.2 billion, up 13% year over year. The increase was driven by growth in both non-interest income and NII.

Looking forward, PNC Financial's rising NII and fee income, along with the January 2026 acquisition of FirstBank Holding Company, will drive growth. PNC Financial’s management expects 2026 revenues to rise 11% from the 2025 reported level.

C’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Citigroup have surged 106.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 46%.

Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, C trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.04X, below the industry’s average of 13.37X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year rallies of 31.6% and 17.4%, respectively. Estimates for both years have been revised upward over the past 30 days.

Estimate Revision Trend



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Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.