Citigroup pulls back on office return plans - Bloomberg News

July 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is pulling back on plans for returning employees to offices in the United States as COVID-19 cases rise in many states, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing an emailed statement from the bank.

Citi will delay plans to bring back a small percentage of workers in 13 states, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Citigroup did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

