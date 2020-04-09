Citigroup Promoting Offering Automatic Promotion to Full-Time for Most Intern Graduates

Citigroup (NYSE: C) is bolstering its ranks by offering full-time positions to many of its current interns, a spokesman for the big banking conglomerate said on Thursday. The current crop of interns will be offered such work once they graduate. Those currently enrolled in the company's internship programs in New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo will be given the option of going full-time at that point.

Currently, about 75% of Citigroup's summer interns serve in those locations. The rest will be considered for full-time positions.

The bank said it will also pay its current interns for the full 10 summer weeks they had been expected to work.

Image source: Getty Images.

Labor markets around the world are in turmoil due to the economic effects of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus outbreak.

In an email to its interns, the bank wrote: "We know that it is an especially trying time for you right now, as you work to finish the semester away from school, removed from your friends and on-campus experiences, and think about the economy and job market you'll find yourself in after graduation. With that in mind, we have made some adjustments to the internship program to remove as much uncertainty as possible for you."

One of those adjustments is the start date of the programs this year. Due to the coronavirus, it has been pushed back to July 6.

Citigroup stock had a good day on the market Thursday. It rose by 7.1% on the day, easily trouncing the gains of the benchmark equities indexes.

10 stocks we like better than Citigroup

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Citigroup wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.