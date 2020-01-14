Citigroup profit rises 15% as credit card, trading revenue jump

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N reported a 15% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by higher credit card and trading revenue, as well as a lower tax bill.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $4.98 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $4.31 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of a tax benefit, the bank earned $1.90 per share. (http://citi.us/2tZ7XOu)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.84 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable with the consensus estimate.

