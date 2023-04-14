Citigroup profit climbs on higher interest income

Adds details

April 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Friday as it earned more from borrowers paying interest on loans.

However, it set aside $241 million in provisions in the quarter against the backdrop of a slowing economy and compared to a reserve release of $138 million a year ago.

The global banking sector was jolted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, which wiped out billions of dollars in market value.

In Europe, Credit Suisse was rescued by rival UBS Group AG UBSG.S in a government-backed takeover.

Citi's investment banking revenue sank 25% from $774 million a year ago, weighed down by the most sluggish market for deals in more than a decade.

It slipped four rungs to the ninth position in 2023 in the list of financial advisors based on deal value, according to data from Dealogic.

Net income rose 7% to $4.6 billion, or $2.19 per share, in the three months to March 31 from $4.3 billion, or $2.02, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Arun Koyyur)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.