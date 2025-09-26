Citigroup Partners With Dandelion to Advance Cross-Border Wallet Reach

Citigroup Inc. C and Dandelion, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc., collaborate to enhance cross-border payments by integrating Citigroup’s WorldLink Payment Services with Dandelion’s extensive digital wallet network.

In recent years, many companies have been taking steps to improve their payment platforms. In April 2025, Barclays PLC BCS partnered with Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM to transform its payment acceptance business and drive long-term growth. The partnership combines BCS’s extensive UK client relationships and payments expertise with BAM’s global private equity experience in payments, technology and operational transformation, aiming to create a standalone entity and enhance service offerings for merchants and corporate clients.

Details of the Citigroup–Dandelion Collaboration

This partnership will enable C’s clients to deliver near-instant, full-value payments into digital wallets across multiple markets. The capability will initially be extended to the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Colombia, with further expansion planned.

The collaboration empowers Citigroup’s institutional clients to make faster, cost-effective business-to-consumer (B2C) payments across borders. By paying directly into wallets, the company can address applications such as remittances, payroll, expense reimbursements, customer refunds, compensation payouts and transfers to freelance or gig-economy workers.

Emanuela Saccarola, Citigroup’s head of Cross-Border Payments, Services, stated, “Our collaboration with Dandelion underscores Citi's commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our global clients.” Saccarola further stated, “By integrating Dandelion's robust digital wallet network with Citi's global payment infrastructure, we are enabling clients to reach new markets with faster, more transparent and cost-efficient solutions. This reinforces Citi’s leadership in 24/7 real-time global payments.”

Strategic Implications of C's Collaboration

The partnership expands Citigroup’s WorldLink capabilities, allowing clients to make cross-border payments in more than 135 currencies through traditional wires, automated clearing house and cross-border instant payments.

With this partnership, the company extends its reach to over 150 digital destinations, including mobile wallets and debit cards, positioning itself strongly in the evolving global payments landscape.

With Dandelion’s network covering 63 countries, Citigroup clients could gain access to broader digital economies where digital wallets are the primary channel for financial transactions. The integration with wallet providers and card networks will also help to broaden its global payment footprint.

