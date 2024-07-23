Citigroup Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,026,718 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,799,454.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $72.5 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $72.5 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.65 $15.4 $15.64 $50.00 $1.5M 41.3K 1.0K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.76 $1.73 $1.75 $60.00 $315.8K 5.7K 2.8K C PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.3 $6.3 $6.3 $70.00 $315.0K 1.0K 0 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.2 $6.1 $6.2 $70.00 $155.0K 1.0K 750 C PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.3 $5.65 $6.2 $70.00 $155.0K 1.0K 750

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Citigroup Currently trading with a volume of 3,747,974, the C's price is up by 0.49%, now at $64.81. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 80 days. What The Experts Say On Citigroup

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.6.

An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $67. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Citigroup with a target price of $62. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Citigroup with a target price of $66. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $86. An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

