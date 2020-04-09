Citigroup offers full-time positions to interns amid coronavirus crisis

April 9 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Thursday it is offering full-time positions to its interns, but delaying the new class of summer intern program to July 6 amid the current coronavirus crisis.

The U.S. bank's decision comes at a time when companies across the globe are restructuring to cut costs amid recession fears.

The bank said it is considering conducting classes virtually for the interns and keeping compensation unchanged. The interns in New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo will receive full-time job upon graduation, Citigroup added.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

