Citigroup (NYSE:C) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will pay a dividend of $0.51 on the 26th of August. This means the annual payment is 3.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Citigroup's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Citigroup has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Citigroup's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 26%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 1.0%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 31% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:C Historic Dividend July 28th 2022

Citigroup Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.04 total annually to $2.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 48% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Citigroup has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Citigroup Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 19 analysts we track are forecasting for Citigroup for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.