Citigroup (NYSE:C) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will pay a dividend of US$0.51 on the 25th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Citigroup's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Citigroup was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 24.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 34%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NYSE:C Historic Dividend January 25th 2022

Citigroup Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 48% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Citigroup has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Citigroup Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Citigroup that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

