Citigroup Now Owns 1.80% of Freshpet (FRPT)

Fintel reports that Citigroup has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.86MM shares of Freshpet Inc (FRPT). This represents 1.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported 3.49MM shares and 7.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 75.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.56% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freshpet is $75.67. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.56% from its latest reported closing price of $59.79.

The projected annual revenue for Freshpet is $771MM, an increase of 29.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRPT is 0.29%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 70,979K shares. The put/call ratio of FRPT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Jana Partners holds 4,145K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,673K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,723K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,354K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,186K shares, representing a decrease of 24.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,443K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares, representing an increase of 25.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 33.42% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,136K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares, representing a decrease of 28.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Freshpet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at its Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. The Company thoughtfully prepares its foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in local markets.

