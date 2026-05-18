Citigroup Nears Final Approval for Wholly-Owned China Securities Firm

Citigroup Inc. C has cleared the final regulatory steps to establish a wholly foreign-owned securities firm in mainland China, according to a Caixin Global report, which was published in MSN. The China Securities Regulatory Commission’s (CSRC) latest list of pending administrative approvals no longer includes Citigroup Securities (China) Co. Ltd.’s application, indicating that the review process has now been completed.

The development marks a key milestone in C’s long-running effort to rebuild and scale its onshore securities presence in China following more than four years of regulatory navigation and evolving compliance requirements.

Why Citigroup’s China Brokerage Approval Matters

The near-final approval represents a meaningful expansion of Citigroup’s capital markets footprint in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing financial systems. A wholly owned securities firm will enable C to participate in underwriting equity and debt offerings directly, provide brokerage services and engage more efficiently with domestic Chinese issuers without relying on local joint venture structures.

At the same time, the approval reflects China’s continued efforts to open its financial sector to foreign institutions by allowing greater ownership and operational independence.

The licensing process has extended over four years, beginning with C’s application in December 2021 and involving multiple layers of regulatory review and cross-border compliance checks. Its completion reflects improved regulatory alignment between Chinese authorities and global financial institutions operating in the region.

The approval also reflects Citigroup’s broader strategic shift in China. The company previously exited its consumer banking and wealth portfolio in the country, following the completion of its sale to HSBC Holdings plc HSBC in 2024, while reaffirming its focus on institutional banking and capital markets activities. The new securities firm is closely aligned with this repositioning, strengthening its ability to serve both global and domestic institutional clients across onshore Chinese markets.

How Will China’s Securities Firm Support Citigroup Financially?

The wholly owned securities platform is expected to enhance C’s fee-based revenue generation in China by enabling direct participation in underwriting, brokerage and broader capital markets activities. This structure reduces reliance on joint venture arrangements and allows the company to retain a larger share of transaction-related income.

The expansion is also likely to improve operating efficiency through a more integrated and scalable onshore securities platform, while strengthening Citigroup’s ability to capture cross-border deal flow and leverage its established global institutional client base.

C’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Citigroup have gained 25.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.2%.

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Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Financial Firms Expanding Their Presence in China

Similar to Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and HSBC are expanding operations across China to strengthen regional growth and capture rising wealth and capital markets opportunities.

JPMorgan has been steadily deepening its footprint in China through broader participation in the country’s liberalizing capital markets. In March 2026, a GlobalData report published in Yahoo Finance stated that Chinese authorities approved JPMorgan Asset Management, along with Fidelity International, to distribute funds on the mainland under the Mutual Recognition of Funds scheme. The approval allows broader cross-border investment access for Chinese investors and strengthens JPMorgan’s position in the country’s growing asset management space.

Meanwhile, HSBC continues to scale its Asia franchise, with a strong focus on wealth management in mainland China and Hong Kong. The bank is expanding its wealth business through lifestyle-oriented centers, digital upgrades, hiring initiatives, and acquisitions, including Citigroup’s former retail wealth arm. Additionally, the completed privatization of Hang Seng Bank is expected to simplify the ownership structure and support efforts to generate revenue and cost synergies across both brands over the long term.

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