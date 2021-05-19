Citigroup names Landis as head of investor relations - memo

US Markets
Citigroup Inc named Jennifer Landis to be its new head of investor relations, according to a memo from Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason which was distributed on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

Landis has been working at JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N where she was chief financial officer for the middle market banking and specialized industries business, the memo said. The appointment is effective Aug. 15.

