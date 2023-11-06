News & Insights

Citigroup mulls at least 10% job cuts in major businesses - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 06, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup's C.N managers and consultants working on CEO Jane Fraser's reorganization have discussed job cuts of at least 10% in several major businesses, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the process.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Citi had said in September it would strip out a layer of management and cut jobs in a sweeping reorganization that would give Fraser more direct control as she seeks to simplify the Wall Street giant and boost its stock price.

