Citigroup mulls at least 10% job cuts in major businesses - CNBC

Adds background on reorganization in paragraph 3

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup's C.N managers and consultants working on CEO Jane Fraser's reorganization have discussed job cuts of at least 10% in several major businesses, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the process.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Citi had said in September it would strip out a layer of management and cut jobs in a sweeping reorganization that would give Fraser more direct control as she seeks to simplify the Wall Street giant and boost its stock price.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.