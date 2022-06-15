Citigroup markets head sees Q2 investment banking drop, markets increase

June 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup global head of markets Andy Morton told an investor conference on Wednesday that he expects the company's investment banking wallet to be down around 50-55% for the second quarter while markets revenue should increase north of 25% year-year.

Morton, speaking during a webcast of a Morgan Stanley conference, cited a decline in issuance and in M&A for the investment banking decline. The executive also said Citi is looking to win equities business from its fixed income clients.

(Reporting By Noor Zainab Hussain, Sinéad Carew)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com;))

