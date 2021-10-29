Citigroup Mandates Vaccination For US Employees

(RTTNews) - Citigroup has mandated vaccination against Covid-19 for its workers in the United States.

In a LinkedIn post, Sara Wechter, the company's head of human resources, said the Bank has made the decision to require U.S.-based colleagues to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment.

The Bank will consider all requests for religious, medical or any other accommodation required by state or local law on a case by case basis.

Wechter said, "..it has become crystal clear that COVID-19 will not be going away any time soon," and that the policy change was made with careful consideration and analysis, mainly two key factors.

According to the bank, the U.S. government is a large and important client of Citi, due to which it has an obligation to comply with the Executive Order issued by the White House mandating that individuals supporting government contracts be fully vaccinated. The order would impact the vast majority of its U.S. Colleagues.

The second key factor is that a fully vaccinated workforce would help the firm ensure the health and safety of colleagues as the employees return to the office in the U.S. Citigroup claims to be the first major bank to mandate vaccination for its employees.

Many companies have started urging its employees to take vaccination against coronavirus.

United Airlines was the first major airline to issue compulsory vaccine mandate for all its 67,000 US employees, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption. All its unvaccinated employees without exemptions faced termination on the grounds of violating a company safety policy.

Meanwhile, tech giant Apple Inc., which has not yet made it mandatory for the employees to get vaccinated, reportedly will make it mandatory for the unvaccinated employees to get tested every day before starting their work at the office.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.