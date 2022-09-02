US Markets
C

Citigroup makes small cuts in mortgage workforce as housing market cools

Contributor
Nivedita Hazra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Citigroup Inc on Friday said it has slightly trimmed its mortgage workforce, due to an internal streamlining of functions.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N on Friday said it has slightly trimmed its mortgage workforce, due to an internal streamlining of functions.

Less than 100 positions were affected, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported the layoffs. (https://bloom.bg/3ekrVL1)

"We are doing our best to support each individual by helping them to find new employment opportunities within Citi or outside the firm," a spokesperson for Citi said in a statement.

After hiring tens of thousands of staff between 2018 and 2020 to handle surging mortgage originations and refinancings driven by low interest rates, the mortgage sector is downsizing.

In June, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N started laying off employees in its mortgage business, with more than 1,000 being affected.

Wall Street bosses are also in a bind about whether to cut investment bankers or keep them on staff in hopes of a recovery from a brutal first half.

Big banks' Q2 earnings to shed light on gloomy U.S. mortgage outlook

ANALYSIS-Wall Street weighs job cuts as deals slide in battered markets

(Reporting by Nivedita Hazra in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Juby A. Babu and Shivani Tanna; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Nivedita.Hazra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CJPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular