Citigroup Maintains Zymeworks BC (ZYME) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Zymeworks BC (NYSE:ZYME) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zymeworks BC is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 55.39% from its latest reported closing price of 9.19.

The projected annual revenue for Zymeworks BC is 82MM, a decrease of 81.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zymeworks BC. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 48.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYME is 0.18%, an increase of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 78.93% to 1,821K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYME is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 1,621K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing an increase of 40.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 98.23% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 406K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 16.64% over the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 288K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSTCX - Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 235K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing a decrease of 35.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 169K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zymeworks BC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks' lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA and is currently enrolling in a pivotal clinical trial for refractory HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (HERIZON-BTC-01) as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2-expressing gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks' second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks' proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies.

