Citigroup Maintains Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.46% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is 153.16. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 37.46% from its latest reported closing price of 111.42.

The projected annual revenue for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is 7,057MM, a decrease of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.02.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Declares $0.24 Dividend

On August 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $111.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBH is 0.34%, an increase of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 224,117K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBH is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,223K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,432K shares, representing a decrease of 13.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 109.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,712K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares, representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 1,452.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,512K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,498K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 4.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,966K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,897K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,864K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

