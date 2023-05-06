Citigroup Maintains Xylem (XYL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xylem is 120.81. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.87% from its latest reported closing price of 108.97.

The projected annual revenue for Xylem is 5,689MM, a decrease of 0.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYL is 0.31%, an increase of 9.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 174,394K shares. The put/call ratio of XYL is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,077K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,704K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 14.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,477K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,364K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 19.34% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,790K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 22.31% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,197K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,160K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 17.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,166K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Xylem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. The Company has more than 16,000 diverse employees that delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. The Company is creating a more sustainable world by enabling its customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure.

