Citigroup Maintains XPO (XPO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of XPO (NYSE:XPO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.34% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPO is 46.78. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.34% from its latest reported closing price of 47.90.

The projected annual revenue for XPO is 7,684MM, a decrease of 0.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPO is 0.23%, a decrease of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 121,014K shares. The put/call ratio of XPO is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 12,675K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 9,992K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,098K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 28.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,707K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing an increase of 18.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 14.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,556K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 30.95% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,341K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com

