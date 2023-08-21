Citigroup Maintains XP Inc - (XP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of XP Inc - (NASDAQ:XP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.12% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for XP Inc - is 26.46. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.12% from its latest reported closing price of 25.42.

The projected annual revenue for XP Inc - is 17,059MM, an increase of 32.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Inc -. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 13.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP is 1.10%, an increase of 99.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 332,253K shares. The put/call ratio of XP is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 34,406K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,800K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 86.01% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 29,618K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,318K shares, representing an increase of 14.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 213.66% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 21,440K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,398K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 23.61% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,247K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,437K shares, representing a decrease of 47.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 24.47% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 18,574K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,918K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 85.85% over the last quarter.

XP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP's mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

