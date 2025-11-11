Citigroup Maintains Xerox Holdings (XRX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Xerox Holdings (NasdaqGS:XRX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.69% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xerox Holdings is $7.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.66. The average price target represents an increase of 162.69% from its latest reported closing price of $3.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xerox Holdings is 6,881MM, an increase of 4.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xerox Holdings. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 8.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRX is 0.05%, an increase of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 139,926K shares. The put/call ratio of XRX is 2.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,968K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,150K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 5.43% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,419K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,266K shares , representing a decrease of 34.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,928K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,297K shares , representing an increase of 41.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 65.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,669K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 2.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,979K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares , representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 2.98% over the last quarter.

