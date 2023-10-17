Citigroup Maintains Wingstop (WING) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wingstop is 207.06. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.51% from its latest reported closing price of 180.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wingstop is 424MM, an increase of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

Wingstop Declares $0.22 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 received the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $180.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 5.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.79 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WING is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.03% to 37,719K shares. The put/call ratio of WING is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,257K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,046K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares, representing a decrease of 118.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 52.45% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,006K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,002K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 99.87% over the last quarter.

TWCUX - Ultra Fund Investor Class holds 954K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Wingstop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.