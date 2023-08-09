Citigroup Maintains Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 259.08. The forecasts range from a low of 226.24 to a high of $317.10. The average price target represents an increase of 28.10% from its latest reported closing price of 202.25.

The projected annual revenue for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 9,286MM, an increase of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Declares $0.84 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share ($3.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.84 per share.

At the current share price of $202.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.74%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 19.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.62 (n=209).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTW is 0.34%, a decrease of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 116,794K shares. The put/call ratio of WTW is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,848K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,110K shares, representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 81.83% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,541K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,466K shares, representing a decrease of 16.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 24.26% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,948K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,942K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,686K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,930K shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 16.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,347K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,286K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Background Information

Willis Towers Watson is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that designs and delivers solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving clients in more than 140 countries and markets.

