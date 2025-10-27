Citigroup Maintains Weyerhaeuser (WY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.60% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Weyerhaeuser is $34.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 42.60% from its latest reported closing price of $23.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Weyerhaeuser is 8,605MM, an increase of 22.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weyerhaeuser. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WY is 0.24%, an increase of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 764,255K shares. The put/call ratio of WY is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 42,901K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,739K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 37,303K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,766K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,009K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,378K shares , representing a decrease of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 36.48% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,980K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,254K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 23,375K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

