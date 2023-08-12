Citigroup Maintains Warby Parker Inc - (WRBY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Warby Parker Inc - (NYSE:WRBY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Warby Parker Inc - is 16.04. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.25% from its latest reported closing price of 13.23.

The projected annual revenue for Warby Parker Inc - is 695MM, an increase of 9.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warby Parker Inc -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRBY is 0.12%, a decrease of 57.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 94,321K shares. The put/call ratio of WRBY is 3.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D1 Capital Partners holds 14,944K shares representing 12.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 11,036K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,672K shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 32.96% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,077K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,705K shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 10.79% over the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 5,657K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 5,576K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,446K shares, representing an increase of 20.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRBY by 21.49% over the last quarter.

Warby Parker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 145 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, become profitable, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than eight million glasses to people in need.

