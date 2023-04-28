Citigroup Maintains Wabtec (WAB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wabtec is 117.11. The forecasts range from a low of 109.08 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.82% from its latest reported closing price of 97.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wabtec is 8,795MM, an increase of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wabtec. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAB is 0.34%, an increase of 0.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 197,223K shares. The put/call ratio of WAB is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,522K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,664K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,803K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,870K shares, representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 7,335K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,472K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 49.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,249K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,175K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,047K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control. The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine, and industrial solutions. Based in Pittsburgh, PA.

See all Wabtec regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.