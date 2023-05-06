Citigroup Maintains Vontier (VNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vontier is 28.05. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 0.94% from its latest reported closing price of 27.79.

The projected annual revenue for Vontier is 2,991MM, a decrease of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.82.

Vontier Declares $0.02 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $27.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.37%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 0.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=122).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vontier. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNT is 0.19%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 180,897K shares. The put/call ratio of VNT is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 7,101K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,927K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 8.86% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,570K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,879K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,608K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 6.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,790K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,665K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 9.71% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,070K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,010K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Vontier Background Information

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company's portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier's innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide. Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier's history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

