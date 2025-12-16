Citigroup Maintains Vivid Seats (SEAT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Vivid Seats (NasdaqGS:SEAT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 318.61% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vivid Seats is $27.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $155.82. The average price target represents an increase of 318.61% from its latest reported closing price of $6.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vivid Seats is 690MM, an increase of 7.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivid Seats. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 32.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEAT is 0.12%, an increase of 28.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.11% to 17,938K shares. The put/call ratio of SEAT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,011K shares representing 28.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing an increase of 79.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 145.62% over the last quarter.

FDSCX - Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund holds 2,316K shares representing 21.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889K shares , representing a decrease of 24.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 59.88% over the last quarter.

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 2,192K shares representing 20.44% ownership of the company.

FSOPX - Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 2,014K shares representing 18.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares , representing a decrease of 25.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 60.20% over the last quarter.

CFSSX - Column Small Cap Select Fund holds 1,754K shares representing 16.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing an increase of 31.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 49.60% over the last quarter.

