Citigroup Maintains Visa (V) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Visa (NYSE:V) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visa is $266.71. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $307.65. The average price target represents an increase of 13.97% from its latest reported closing price of $234.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Visa is $32,530MM, an increase of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FourThought Financial Partners holds 59K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

MFS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST II - MFS Global Research Portfolio Initial Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Torray holds 34K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 3.97% over the last quarter.

DTLGX - Large Company Growth Portfolio Investment Class holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 1.39% over the last quarter.

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 4,900K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,223K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 2.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5081 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa. This is an increase of 263 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V is 1.09%, a decrease of 13.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 1,760,931K shares. The put/call ratio of V is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Visa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Company's mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Its advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

See all Visa regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.