Citigroup Maintains Virtu Financial Inc - (VIRT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Virtu Financial Inc - (NASDAQ:VIRT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.17% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virtu Financial Inc - is 21.71. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.17% from its latest reported closing price of 18.69.

The projected annual revenue for Virtu Financial Inc - is 1,503MM, a decrease of 13.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtu Financial Inc -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRT is 0.16%, an increase of 1.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.98% to 90,805K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,153K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,203K shares, representing a decrease of 33.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 36.73% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,270K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 11.42% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,461K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,234K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 5.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,934K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging itsglobal marketmaking expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

