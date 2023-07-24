Citigroup Maintains Verisign (VRSN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.31% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verisign is 244.49. The forecasts range from a low of 203.82 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from its latest reported closing price of 213.89.

The projected annual revenue for Verisign is 1,579MM, an increase of 9.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verisign. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRSN is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 106,464K shares. The put/call ratio of VRSN is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 12,816K shares representing 12.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 5,471K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,529K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,183K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,085K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,142K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 5.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,758K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSN by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Verisign Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce.

