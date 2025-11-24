Citigroup Maintains Venture Global (VG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Venture Global (NYSE:VG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.60% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Venture Global is $14.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 99.60% from its latest reported closing price of $7.25 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Venture Global. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 21.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VG is 0.18%, an increase of 57.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 474,351K shares. The put/call ratio of VG is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 354,683K shares representing 73.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 7,484K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,855K shares , representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,828K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 84.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VG by 428.36% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,744K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,268K shares , representing a decrease of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 19.32% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,672K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 28.37% over the last quarter.

