Citigroup Maintains Ventas (VTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.83% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ventas is $78.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.83% from its latest reported closing price of $75.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ventas is 4,892MM, a decrease of 11.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ventas. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTR is 0.44%, an increase of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 520,185K shares. The put/call ratio of VTR is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,701K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,314K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 89.13% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,269K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,738K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 15,422K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,801K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 52.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,507K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,795K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 13.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,812K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,149K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 13.95% over the last quarter.

