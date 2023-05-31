Citigroup Maintains Veeva Systems Inc - (VEEV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Veeva Systems Inc - (NYSE:VEEV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veeva Systems Inc - is 212.94. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $255.15. The average price target represents an increase of 30.11% from its latest reported closing price of 163.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veeva Systems Inc - is 2,473MM, an increase of 14.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems Inc -. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEEV is 0.43%, a decrease of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 152,612K shares. The put/call ratio of VEEV is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 10,262K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,942K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,785K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,507K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,455K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,363K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 7.08% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,436K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares, representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 16.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,362K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,269K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.